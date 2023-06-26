Telangana: Man arrested for killing footpath dweller

Kothur police arrested a man who had allegedly murdered a footpath dweller by throwing a granite stone on him three days ago

Published Date - 10:18 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: The Kothur police arrested a man who had allegedly murdered a footpath dweller by throwing a granite stone on him three days ago.

The arrested person Telugu Nagappa (50), a rag picker and a resident of Kothur and native of Raichur, Karnataka had allegedly consumed liquor along with the victim on June 24, whose identity is yet to be ascertained. Later, following an argument over monitory issues, killed him.

“Nagappa and the victim had sold some scrap material at a shop in Kothur and took money. However, differences cropped up between them over sharing of money following which Nagappa, took a bamboo stick and hit on the head of the victim. Later, he took granite stone and threw it on his head leading to the death of the man,” said DCP Shamshabad, K Narayana Reddy.

The police produced him before court and remanded.

