Telangana: Man murdered in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Representational Image

Khammam: A man was found murdered at Chennur village of Kallur mandal in the district on Sunday.

The deceased, P Sreenu of the village was attacked by unidentified assailants with knives when he was working in his agriculture field. It was suspected that his family members might have killed him. The local police booked a case and took up investigation into the incident.

