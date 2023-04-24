Telangana man weaves pic of Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali with silk and silver threads

The 290 gm picture, woven over 20 days with 170 gm of silver 'jari', was handed over to Tendulkar's friend and former cricketer V Chamundeswaranath in Hyderabad

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 05:50 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Veldi Hariprasad, a Sircilla-based weaver who earlier hit headlines with a handwoven G20 logo, is once again in the limelight, this time by weaving a handloom picture of cricketing idol Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar using silk and silver threads.

The 290 gm picture, woven over 20 days with 170 gm of silver ‘jari’, was handed over to Tendulkar’s friend and former cricketer V Chamundeswaranath in Hyderabad. The latter will present it as a birthday gift to Tendulkar at his birthday celebrations in Goa on Monday evening. Besides the picture woven on cloth, a silk kurta and pyjama set weaved for Tendulkar is also part of the gift.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Hariprasad expressed happiness over being able weave the picture of the nation’s all time favourite cricketing idol.

Hariprasad had earlier woven a ‘Pattu Peethambaram’ saree for Goddess Sita of Bhadradri on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. The 750 grams saree was made using 600 grams of silk thread and 150 grams of silver jari over 20 days. Hariprasad’s earlier works also include a saree that could be fixed in a match box and passed through the hole of the needle, the national anthem on a single cloth and others.

In November last year, he made the handwoven G20 logo on a cloth, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciating him in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.