Telangana managed Covid-19 crisis well: FICCI

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Compared to other southern States, Telangana has performed well in managing Covid-19 crisis, an analysis on the Covid pandemic by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Telangana State Council on Thursday said.

The FICCI Telangana State Council along with FTCCI and ASCI on Thursday released the report titled ‘Covid Action Plan recommendations for Telangana government-Phase II’ and it said, ‘We are still in the middle of Covid-19 crisis and yet not over the hump. In the districts, the numbers are increasing.’

In August, the three organisations collaborated and prepared ‘Projections for Covid and Recommendations for Treatment Management in Telangana State’. Now, they have released revised recommendations and launched a one-page bulletin for general public.

“The phase-I was focussed on what we learned in the past. What we should do? What should the governments do and what the civil societies do?,” Chairman, FICCI Telangana State Council, T Muralidharan said.

In phase two, the report said that State government must be cautious during winter and the upcoming season of festivals. Dr. Saswat Kishore Mishra, Assistant Professor, Centre for Health Care Management, ASCI, Dr. Subodh Kandamuthan, Director, Centre for Healthcare Management, ASCI, Harish Tadinada, Center for Covid Monitoring, TMI and others participated during the presentation of the analysis.

