Telangana: Mandatory Fire NOC for private junior colleges in abeyance

Telangana government has kept the mandatory Fire NOC from the Fire department, for private junior colleges in abeyance for two academic years i.e., 2022-23 and 2023-24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Navin Mittal, TS BIE Secretary.

Hyderabad: The State government has kept the mandatory Fire NOC (No Objection Certificates) from the Fire department, for private junior colleges that are operating out of mixed occupancy buildings (commercial and college), in abeyance for two academic years i.e., 2022-23 and 2023-24, Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Navin Mittal on Monday said.

All students who are seeking admissions in such junior colleges that are being operated out of mixed occupancy buildings without Fire NOC have been instructed to submit a declaration form and no further extension on mandatory fire NOC will be given, BIE has clarified.

“Further, the managements of private junior colleges running in mixed occupancy buildings have been directed to take the declaration forms from every student and keep it with them without fail. In case of failure in obtaining declaration forms from students they will be liable for criminal and other actions by students concerned and the TSBIE, for fraud and misrepresentation. Further, all the Principals are directed to keep these proceedings in College Notice Board for information to the students, without fail,” TSBIE said.

The declaration form, which has to be submitted by the students, will acknowledge that the junior colleges are currently functioning in a mixed occupancy building and the management is unable to obtain a Fire NOC from the concerned department.

The private junior college has to shift to a suitable building next year and in case the college is unable to do so, the student will have to get admitted in another junior college for second year Intermediate and TSBIE will not be responsible to provide admission to another college.

