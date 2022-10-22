Telangana: MA&UD conferred with Green Champion Award

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Telangana has been conferred with the Green Champion Award by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The award was presented under the category ‘IGBC State government encouraging green building movement in India through a multi-pronged approach’.

Telangana is one of the leading States in the country in terms of green building footprint with 575 green building projects registered with IGBC, contributing 1,030 million square feet. The initiatives were implemented with the support and guidance of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao who has the vision to take the Green Building concept across the State, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar in a press release said.

Four cities including Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar are being developed as per the IGBC Green Cities Rating. Sudarshan Reddy, Secretary, MA&UD and Devendar Reddy, GHMC, Chief City Planner received the awards on behalf of the State government.