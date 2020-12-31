Telangana: MA&UD dept prescribes building permission procedure

In a memo, the department said building permits in plots and sites in unapproved and illegal layouts having documents registered on or before August 26, 2020 for which application has been filed under the new LRS-2020 scheme can be processed duly after collecting fee/charges as per LRS-2020.

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has prescribed a procedure for granting building permission in various categories for plots and sites in unapproved and illegal layouts.

In a memo, the department said building permits in plots and sites in unapproved and illegal layouts having documents registered on or before August 26, 2020 for which application has been filed under the new LRS-2020 scheme can be processed duly after collecting fee/charges as per LRS-2020 on submission of LRS-2020 acknowledgement receipt by the applicant in the building application.

Building permissions for plots and sites in unapproved and illegal layouts having documents registered on or before August 26, 2020, but without applying for land regularisation under the new LRS-2020 scheme, can be processed duly after collecting basic penal charges as per LRS-2020 and 33 per cent compounded fee on the same in addition to the open space contribution charges of 14 per cent on the present market value of the site or plot applied for building permission.

The department prescribed the procedure after it came to the notice that plot or site owners had submitted applications to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) seeking building permission enclosing online receipts filed under LRS-2020 application. Some owners submitted applications seeking building permission without applying for regularisation under LRS-2020. After careful examination of such applications, the department issued the prescribed procedures for issuing building permissions.

Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, in the memo, said the GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Commissioner, Municipal Administration Director, Director of Town and Country Planning and Vice-Chairman of Urban Development Authorities should take further action accordingly.

