Telangana: Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara 2024 dates announced

Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Mahajatara will be held from February 21 to 24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Warangal/ Mulugu: The dates of the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Mahajatara for 2024 have been finalized. The Mahajatara will be celebrated for four days in the month of February. The temple priests announced the dates of the Medaram Mahajatara to be held in 2024. The Mahajatara will be held from February 21 to 24.

On Day 1, February 21, Sarakka’s idol is carried from Kannepalli to Medaram. Pagididda Raju’s idol is carried from Poonugondla to Medaram. On Day 2, February 22, Sammakka’s idol and the Kumkum casket are carried to Medaram (usually by midnight) after long pujas by the Koya tribes on Chilakalagutta (the hill where the Kumkum casket is kept). Govinda Raju’s idol is carried from Kondai to Medaram.

On Day 3, February 23, Sammakka and Saralamma along with their consorts Pagididda Raju and Govinda Raju respectively, are worshipped. On Day 4, February 24, The Jatara ends with the “Tallula Vanapravesham” (entry into the forest). The Kumkum casket is carried back to Chilakalagutta and kept there until the next Jatara.

