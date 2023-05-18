Telangana: Mega job drive in Mancherial on Friday

Government Degree College in association with Magic Bus India Foundation, a NGO, will organize a day long mega job drive on the premises of the institution in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Mancherial: Government Degree College in association with Magic Bus India Foundation, a NGO, will organize a day long mega job drive on the premises of the institution here on Friday.

Mancherial GDC principal Dr V Chakrapani said the candidates who completed graduation to utilize the opportunity. He advised them to reach the college by 10 am and to carry five sets of resumes, Xerox copies of their educational qualifications and passport size photos. He stated that anywhere between five and 10 companies would participate in the drive.

Also Read IIT-Hyderabad signs MoU with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute