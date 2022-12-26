Telangana: Minister felicitates pugilist Nikhat Zareen

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that Nikhat had made India and Telangana proud by winning the world championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashant Reddy on Monday felicitated Telangana’s pugilist Nikhat Zareen for winning her maiden Women’s National Boxing Championships title in Bhopal by defeating Anamika of Railways in the final.

He asked her to continue her winning streak and make the country proud. Nikhat, a native of Nizamabad district, notched up her first-ever world boxing title in May early this year.