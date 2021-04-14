Telangana Ministers pay tributes to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

K T Rama Rao paid floral tributes at the statue of Dr Ambedkar on Upper Tank Bund in Hyderabad along with Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Hyderabad: Several Ministers including IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other dignitaries paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary.

Rama Rao paid floral tributes at the statue of Dr Ambedkar on Upper Tank Bund here along with Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud. Paying tributes to Dr Ambedkar at the State Assembly, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said Dr Ambedkar was inspirational for the entire country.

Interacting with media persons, he said Dr Ambedkar was an inspiration for achieving a separate State for Telangana. Since Dr Ambedkar strongly believed that the development would be achieved only through smaller States, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao achieved separate Telangana with the same belief.

For the last seven years, the State government was according priority for the welfare of Dalits, Tribals and weaker sections in the State and introduced several schemes. There would be no problem if the Central and State governments in the country work together, taking inspiration from Dr Ambedkar.

“We are elected by people to work for their uplift,” he said adding that it’s not advisable to indulge in criticism against each other. Everyone should work with unity for the development of the country, he added.