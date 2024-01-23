Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s resignation letter goes viral on his 127th birth anniversary

The letter, dated April 22, 1921, reveals Bose’s decision to step away from a promising career in the ICS to participate in the freedom struggle actively.

Published Date - 23 January 2024

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 127th birth anniversary, a copy of his resignation letter from the Indian Civil Services gained widespread attention nationwide. The letter, dated April 22, 1921, reveals Bose’s decision to step away from a promising career in the ICS to participate in the freedom struggle actively.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Tuesday took to the ‘X’ to share the copy. “On April 22, 1921, Subhash #Bose resigned from the Indian Civil Service to participate in the Freedom struggle. For a greater cause. He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter from service. Tribute on his birth anniversary (sic),” he captioned the post.

On April 22, 1921 #SubhashChandra #Bose resigned from Indian Civil Service to participate in Freedom struggle. For a greater cause. He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter. Remembering Netaji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/cAeAPyOiPB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 23, 2024

In his historic resignation letter addressed to the then Secretary of State for India, Edwin Montagu, Bose explicitly expressed his desire to have his name removed from the list of probationers in the Indian Civil Service. He further noted that he had received an allowance of 100 pounds during his probationary period, and he committed to remitting this amount to the India office as soon as his resignation was accepted.

Social media users commemorated Bose’s birth anniversary by sharing his quotes and significant events from history. Furthermore, since last year, January 23 has been observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’ as a tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose.