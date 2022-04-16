Telangana: MJPTBCWREIS announces admissions for its residential schools

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:51 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) has announced admissions to vacancies in Classes VI, VII and VIII in its residential schools in the State for the academic year 2022-23.

The admissions will be based on an entrance test which will be conducted on June 19. The last date to register for the entrance test on the website http://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/ is June 2 and hall tickets can be downloaded from June 10.

For more information, interested students can contact respective BC Welfare residential schools, MJPTBCWREIS office in Hyderabad or contact on 040-23322377, 23328266.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .