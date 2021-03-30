Telangana: Model schools issue admission notification

The online applications are invited from eligible candidates for an admission test for Class VI, and for vacant seats available from Class VII to X

Hyderabad: The Model Schools, Telangana, have issued a notification for the admission for the academic year 2021-22. The online applications are invited from eligible candidates for an admission test for Class VI, and for vacant seats available from Class VII to X.

The examination for admission in Class VI will be conducted on June 6, between 10 am and 12 noon whereas, examination for admission from Class VII to X will be held on June 5, from 10 am to 12 noon.

The fee for taking the admission test is Rs 75 for BC, SC and ST students and Rs 150 for all other students. More details regarding the admission process will be available on the website www.telanganams.cgg.gov.in from April 15 onwards.

