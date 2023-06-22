GITAM implements NEP-2020, introduces 4-year UG programmes

03:14 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

GITAM press meet in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: GITAM Deemed to be University has implemented the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) starting from the academic year 2023-24. This means that students can now pursue a four-year undergraduate degree after completing their 10 2 education. The program encompasses Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) programmes, said Dr C Udaya Kumar, Director of Admissions at GITAM, Hyderabad.

Speaking about the university’s new initiative at a press conference here on Thursday, he said “The first semester will be common for all three programmes, allowing students to explore their interests. From the second semester onwards, students will have the freedom to switch programs if they desire. Additionally, they can select one Major (60 Credits) and one Minor (24 Credits) from the same school or other schools, thereby fostering a multidisciplinary approach to education,” he said.

GITAM offers a wide range of programmes, including Engineering, Science, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences, Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Paramedical Sciences, and Public Policy. The university also offers fee concessions during admission to students who achieve top ranks in the GITAM Admission Test (GAT).

“Approximately 300 to 350 companies visit GITAM campuses annually, recruiting around 3,000 students through campus placement drives. Engineering graduates receive an average pay package of Rs 5.20 lakh per annum (LPA), while MBA graduates secure an average pay package of Rs 8.20 lakh per annum. Even B.A. (English) graduates have lucrative opportunities, with content writer positions offering salaries ranging from Rs 6 to Rs 12 lakhs per annum,” Udaya Kumar added.

Dr K Shiva Kumar, Head of Admissions and Senior Professor (Management) Krishna Mohan also spoke.

For more details, visit www.gitam.edu.