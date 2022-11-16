Telangana Mudiraj Mahasabha foundation day celebrations on November 21

Hyderabad: The foundation day celebrations of Telangana Mudiraj Mahasabha will be held across Telangana on November 21, marking World Fisheries Day. The Telangana Mudiraj Mahasabha was established on November 21 in 2014, for empowerment of the fishermen community in the State.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao released the poster of the massive meeting of the Mudiraj community at his chambers on Wednesday, in the presence of Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod along with the Mahasabha representatives including TRS MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj and others.

As part of the celebrations, the Mudiraj community members were urged to participate in large numbers in the rallies and hoist the Mahasabha flag in every district and mandal headquarters across the State.

The organisation is working in close coordination with the State government and succeeded in getting several issues resolved in the last eight years.