Telangana mulls app for ‘golden hour’ rescue

Hyderabad: Searching the exact location of an accident spot for police personnel and ambulance drivers on receiving a distress call can be an exasperating experience. This, however, will be a thing of the past with the State government planning to develop an exclusive app that would help them reach the spot on time using GPS technology.

As part of its efforts to reduce the number of fatalities in road accidents across the State, the government is coming up with several road safety initiatives including rectifying defects in road engineering and installing signboards.

Developing an app is one of the initiatives that was mooted during a recent meeting convened by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with senior officials from Police, Transport, Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj and Health Departments. The main objective behind developing the app is to ensure that police and ambulance drivers including those operating 108 vehicles reach the spot without any confusion about the location and provide timely treatment to the injured, particularly to those critically injured during the golden hour.

One of the key aspects of the app is that it would also help the police and driver to rush the injured to the nearest hospital or medical college for proper treatment. If any person calls 100 or 108, the police and ambulance driver will be able to reach the spot directly using GPS technology. On reaching the location, they will also be guided by the app on hospitals nearest to the location. The entire exercise is aimed at reducing fatalities in road accidents, an official told Telangana Today.

According to the official, the State government was addressing all issues to reduce accidents apart from rectifying road engineering defects on highways.

Black spots on highways and other roads have been identified to repair them on priority.

