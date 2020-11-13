Telangana mulls reopening of schools for 120 days

All schools will have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures issued by the Union and State governments

Hyderabad: Plans are afoot to reopen schools in the State for 120 days for the academic year 2020-21. However, the date for reopening is yet to be finalised by the State government.

During a series of meetings conducted recently by the Education department, attended by authorities of welfare schools, a majority were inclined for the reopening of schools for 120 days starting from December. Not just day-schools, but plans are also to reopen residential schools under various welfare societies.

Initially, physical classwork will be for students of Classes IX and X. All schools will have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures issued by the Union and State governments.

“About 120 days will suffice to cover important topics and bridge classes can be held later. So, there is a consensus that schools should reopen for 120 days from December or at least from January. We have sent the minutes of the meeting to the State government. Depending on the Covid situation and suggestions from the Health department, the government will take a decision on schools reopening,” an official said.

All educational institutions have been closed since March on account of the pandemic. Government schools have launched online digital classes through T-SAT Network channels and Doordarshan from September 1, while private schools have been conducting online classes since June.

Meanwhile, the State Council of Educational Research and Training under the School Education Department has released a subject-wise alternate academic calendar with activity/project based syllabus for classes I to X. Teachers were instructed to record the subject-wise progress of the children in the formative and summative assessments. They were also instructed to record marks and grades of students in the annual progress register as part of the CCE and send such copy to the MEO/DyEO concerned.

“If final exams are to be cancelled, assignment/project marks will be taken into the consideration,” the official said.

