Telangana: Narasimha Rao appointed Commissioner of Customs and Direct Taxes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) Director(Finance) Paritala Narasimha Rao has been appointed as Commissioner of Customs and Direct Taxes.

Narasimha Rao, joined TSSPDCL as Director( Finance) in 2018. The State government on Saturday issued orders relieving Narasimha Rao.