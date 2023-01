Telangana: Navin Mittal transferred

He was also given the Full Additional Charge as Chief Commissioner of Land Administration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Collegiate Education and Technical Education Commissioner Navin Mittal was on Tuesday transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Land Revenue and Registration in the existing vacancy.

To this effect, the State government issued GO Ms 153 on Tuesday.