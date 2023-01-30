Some running parallel administration at TSBIE offices, alleges Navin Mittal

Navin Mittal alleged that the CCTV footage from BIE offices had gone missing and that a complaint over this issue was lodged with the Begum Bazaar police

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education secretary Navin Mittal on Monday made serious allegations related to data theft from the offices of the BIE in Nampally. The top official, who is the Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education as well, also alleged that the CCTV footage from BIE offices had gone missing and that a complaint over this issue was lodged with the Begum Bazaar police.

“There are some individuals who are literally running a parallel administration at the Board of Intermediate offices. Such persons also have access to the passwords of CCTV camera footage of the Intermediate Board offices and are tampering with them. A portion of the CCTV footage has gone missing. They are also trying their best to derail our efforts to launch digital valuation of answer scripts from this year by spreading disinformation and creating panic among students and parents,” Mittal said while interacting with media persons on Monday.

Mittal alleged that there were individuals who had illegally enriched themselves financially by exploiting the process of manual evaluations of examination answer sheets. With authorities deciding to launch an online evaluation system, these persons had now adopted desperate tactics to derail such forward looking initiatives by defaming the Intermediate Board, he said.

“Realising that their source of income will soon dry up, these disgruntled elements have become desperate and are spreading rumors and disinformation on valuation methods adopted by BIE and defaming the institution. I want to assure students and parents that BIE has been adopting best practices to ensure valuation is answer sheets are take-up in a judicious and transparent manner,” he said.

Begum Bazaar Inspector N Shanker said that based on the complaint made by Laxma Reddy, Deputy Director, Board of Intermediate Education, a case was registered against Madhusudhan Reddy, State president, Junior Lecturers Association.

“We are investigating the complaint and necessary action will be initiated based on the outcome of the probe,” the Inspector said.