Telangana: New Secretariat likely to be ready by Dasara this year

Hyderabad: The construction of the new State Secretariat complex is moving at a brisk pace. Nearly 70 per cent of the works have been completed so far and the entire complex is likely to be ready by the Dasara festival this year. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who inspected the ongoing works, issued instructions to the officials to expedite the works without compromising on the quality.

The Chief Minister who visited the construction site on Tuesday, went around the Secretariat buildings to take stock of the progress of each and every work. He examined the designs and quality of pillars, concrete walls, staircase, doors and windows as well as the Ministers’ chambers, conference halls, work spaces of officers and other employees. The officials were directed to take up all the works simultaneously to avoid unnecessary delay in completing the construction.

While inspecting the walls designed using red stones obtained from Rajasthan, Chandrashekhar Rao wanted special designs in the stone carvings and also suggested changes in designs of pillars. He wanted special arrangements to meet the needs of the security and service staff. Apart from levelling up the open grounds, he also asked them to complete works pertaining to lawns and fountains at the earliest.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP J Santosh Kumar, MLAs, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top officials participated in the meeting.

