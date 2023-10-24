Telangana: No exam on ‘Ethics and Human Values’ for Intermediate students

No examination will be conducted for Ethics & Human Values from the academic year 2023-24 as the topics of Ethics & Human Values are integrated into language subjects especially English, reads an order issued recently by TS BIE

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Intermediate students will not have to take the Ethics & Human Values exam as part of Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) discontinued it starting academic year 2023-24.

The move comes as the Ethics & Human Values topics have been integrated into language subjects. “No examination will be conducted for Ethics & Human Values from the academic year 2023-24 as the topics of Ethics & Human Values are integrated into language subjects especially English,” reads an order issued recently by the Board.

So far, the Ethics & Human Values paper, which used to be a qualifying paper, is conducted for 100 marks with 35 per cent as a passing mark. The environmental studies examination will be held as usual. This will be applicable to students who enrolled in the intermediate this academic year.

Students who failed to clear the Ethics & Human Values examination prior to IPE March 2024 must appear for the same, which will be conducted as an internal assessment by the college principal concerned. The question paper pattern and duration of exam will remain the same as IPE March 2023.

The TS BIE which announced the English practical examination for the intermediate students from this academic year notified rules and guidelines for the first-year intermediate English. The examination will be held for 100 marks with 80 marks for externals and 20 marks for internal assessment test. Students should also submit a practical record as part of internal assessment for which a maximum of four marks will be awarded.

The general stream students must appear for all four internal practical assessments, while vocational stream students are mandated to sit for two internal practical tests.

As per the new rules, a student of general stream will be declared passed in English examination if he/she appears for both external and internal assessment test and gets a minimum of 30 per cent in any of the papers but must secure 35 per cent as an aggregate in one attempt.

A question paper for English theory examination will be prepared based on the new intermediate English textbook (Interactive English) edition 2023. A student with a backlog in first-year English will be given only two consecutive chances to clear the same with the old syllabus for IPE 2024 and IPASE 2024. If a student fails to clear the exam based on the old syllabus, he/she must write both theory and practical exams in English as per the new syllabus.

