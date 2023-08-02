Telangana notifies new liquor policy for 2023-25

The State government has notified the liquor policy for allotment of retail liquor (A4) shops in the State for the licence period 2023-25. The policy will be applicable from December 1 this year to November 30, 2025.

A customer buys liquor bottle from a store in Hyderabad. Photo: Surya Sridhar

The notification for the auction will be issued on August 4 and the applications will be received till 6 pm on August 18. The draw of lots for the selection of licensees will be held on August 21. A total of 2620 shops will be put on auction for the period 2023-25. The number of shops will be on the basis of the population of the district.

The non-refundable licence fee for each application has been fixed at Rs.2 lakh, while the retail excise tax will be the same as the previous licence period. The yearly special retail excise tax per annum will be Rs.5 lakh. Applicants can make payments in six installments instead of four, in which payments must be done every two months. Eligible applicants have to submit 25 per cent of the amount as excise tax for one year.

Eligible applicants have to pay the full amount on the same day of the drawing of lots. An aspirant who wants to apply for more than one application can apply with the original challan fee for the application, which will be Rs 2 lakh for each application. There is also a provision for converting A4 liquor shops into walk-in stores on the payment of Rs 5 lakh per annum for each shop. The business hours of A4 liquor shops shall remain the same as they were in the previous license period.

As per the decision of the government, 15 percent of the total shop will be reserved for Gowda, 10 percent for SC, and 5 percent for ST. The shops allotted to the respective communities are allocated as a unit of districts comparing the population of the community in that district with the population of that community in the State. It is also determined by the District Collectors in a draw manner.

During the last auction the State government received Rs. 1,350 crore under non-refundable application fee and Rs. 3,500 crore though shop license fee.