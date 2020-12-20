Telangana NRI’s love story ends on happy note

Azeemuddin, a native of Nirmal, who was jailed by Saudi authorities on false charges of kidnapping his wife, freed on Wednesday

Jeddah: Panchhi nadiya pawan ke jhonke, koi sarhad na inhe roke… goes the popular song from the film Refugee. It now turns out that not only in reel, but also in real world too, boundaries can barely stop lovers from following their heart.

Despite several hurdles, the love story of a Telangana NRI in Saudi Arabia ended on a happy note when the NRI husband was released from prison to join his Saudi wife. It was the love and determination of the young Saudi lady who did everything within her powers to ensure that love triumphs in the end and against all odds.

It is a unique love story that had its roots in the Arabian deserts with 32-year-old Shaikh Azeemuddin, a native of Nirmal and working in Jizan in Saudi Arabia, falling in love with the 29-year-old daughter of his employer.

After two years, in January 2018, Azeemuddin returned home and the woman followed him later. The two got married in May 2018 and their wedding was solemnised by a local Qazi at Navipet in Nizamabad district. It was also registered with the Registrar of Marriages.

On learning about his daughter being in India, the father flew to India and approached the Saudi Embassy before lodging a complaint with the Hyderabad Police. He alleged that his daughter was kidnapped. The police produced the woman in a Kamareddy court, where she gave testimony before the magistrate that she was a major and had come to India voluntarily to meet Azeemuddin and marry him.

After the marriage, the wife returned to Saudi Arabia and delivered a baby girl. Azeemuddin followed her later and arrived in Jeddah on an employment visa, only to be arrested immediately on charges of kidnapping.

It was a Herculean task for him to prove that it was love and consensual marriage solemnised according to Indian law. It was not easy for the young wife to explain the case either.

The wife wasn’t disheartened, she knocked on the doors of all authorities concerned and followed the case of her jailed Indian husband consistently.

Azeemuddin was released from the prison on Wednesday, after spending nearly 22 months. It was a joyous moment for him to see his daughter for the first time, his friends said.

