Telangana: NTPC ED praises participants of Girl Empowerment Mission 2023

The ED participated in the closing ceremony of Girl Empowerment Mission-2023 follow up workshop organized by HR-CSR in NTPC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Executive Director,NTPC Kedar Ranjan Pandu along with GEM girls in closing ceremony held in NTPC on Sunday.

Peddapalli: Executive Director, National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam & Telangana), Kedar Ranjan Pandu praised the participants of the Girl Empowerment Mission 2023 for the performances they gave with such confidence and courage. He also congratulated everyone for completing the workshop successfully.

The ED participated in the closing ceremony of Girl Empowerment Mission-2023 follow up workshop organized by HR-CSR in NTPC on Sunday. On the occasion, GEM girls showcased diverse performances including Yoga, Speeches, MIME shows, and a Dance Act, illustrating their transformations before and after GEM.

The session concluded with the distribution of certificates and tracksuits to all the GEM girls.