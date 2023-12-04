Telangana officials stay away from KRMB meet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana stayed away from the three-member committee meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) scheduled for Monday.

The Board officials had talks with the representative of Andhra Pradesh only on the fresh water indent placed by the State. The three-member committee was called for taking stock of the water availability in the joint projects on Krishna and to review situation at the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam after handing over its security to the CRPF. The high-level meeting called for by the Secretary, Water Resources with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of both States will be held as usually on December 6 in New Delhi, according to officials

TS writes to KRMB

However in a letter addressed to the KRMB Chairman, the State Engineer-in- Chief, C Muralidhar requested the Board to take necessary steps to restore the status quo ante at the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam as on pre-November 28 for restoring the dam control to Telangana as decided at meeting held by the Home Secretary . Immediate action by the Board will be solicited to ensure response from the AP government, he said.