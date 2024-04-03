Telangana: Officials told to ensure uninterrupted supply of water

Collector Venkatesh Dhotre instructed officials to collaborate across departments to proactively address the looming drinking water scarcity during the summer months.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 April 2024, 06:20 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dhotre told officials to take steps to prevent drinking water crisis in summer by having coordination among various departments. He along with Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari inspected a water tank with 1.50 lakh storage capacity here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh asked the officials to clean the tank every day and chlorinate premises of the facility to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. He instructed them to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water to the district centre. He told them to avoid drinking water crisis in summer.

The Collector interacted with locals for a while and learned their major problems. He advised them to bring the drinking water crisis to the notice of the officials if faced. Municipal commissioner Bhujang Rao, Rural Water Supply assistant engineer Srinivas and concerned officials were present.