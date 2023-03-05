Telangana: OMR based exam for various posts of Engineering departments conducted peacefully

For the 837 vacancies in engineering departments in Telangana, a total of 74,478 candidates had applied out of which 68,257 had downloaded the hall-tickets

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:14 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Hyderabad: The OMR based examination for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical Officer in various government engineering departments in Telangana to fill-up 837 vacancies was conducted peacefully in 162 centres across seven districts on Sunday by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

In the morning session between 10 am and 12.30 pm, the examination for General Studies and General Abilities was attended by 55,189 candidates with an attendance 74.10 per cent while in the afternoon session between 2.30 pm and 5 pm for English paper, a total of 54, 917 candidates appeared with an attendance of 73.74 per cent. For the 837 vacancies, a total of 74,478 candidates had applied out of which 68,257 had downloaded the hall-tickets.

TSPSC Chairman, Dr B Janardhan Reddy along with other Commission members monitored the conduct of the examination from the specially set up Command Centre in TSPSC office. Apart from 162 chief superintendents, TSPSC appointed 56 liaison officers, 162 assistant liaison officers, 20 special squads and around 3557 invigilators to ensure smooth conduct of exams at all the centers.