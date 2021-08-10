Telangana on our radar for local manufacturing: Hong Kong firm

Air purifier maker Aurabeat launches USFDA-approved anti-Covid medical device for SARS-COV-2 disinfection in India

By | Published: 4:02 pm

Hyderabad: Hong Kong-based Aurabeat Technology, an air purifier manufacturing company, which on Tuesday launched its USFDA-approved disinfectant device in India, is evaluating opportunities to set up a manufacturing facility in India and sees Telangana as a potential location.

Phil Yuen, CEO, Aurabeat, Hong Kong, told Telangana Today, “We will be keen to work with local partners to invest in manufacturing. Right now, the manufacturing is in Hong Kong, but we have the capability to locally manufacture the product in India alongside our partners. We are also planning manufacturing in other overseas markets as well.”

Yuen added, “India remains a key market for us. In the Covid-19 disinfectant space, we are rolling out several variants that can be used in buildings. Our patented technology is available in filters which suit the needs of large buildings to protect much larger spaces much more effectively, as well as the automobile industry. We have partnered with auto majors such as Mercedes, Jaguar, Volkswagen, and Scania to keep filters with our technology in their passenger vehicles. We are exploring several application scenarios globally, including in India.”

Echoing the local manufacturing sentiment, Venkat Duddukuri, CEO, Aurabeat India, said, “We are definitely looking at manufacturing the product locally if there is a significant market. Telangana is on top of our list, but we are yet to take a final decision.”

SARS-COV-2 disinfection

Aurabeat has rolled out its medical device for SARS-COV-2 disinfection in India to serve the needs of hospitals, isolation centres, Covid wards, households, educational institutions, shopping malls and restaurants. It uses patented AG+ five-stage sterilisation purifying technology. The high-end variant (NSPX1) can protect an area of about 600 sq ft and one would need to use multiple units if the area is larger.

The company is currently making its product in Hong Kong, the market where it introduced this product last March. The product disinfects SARS-COV-2 (Covid-19) up to 99.99 per cent. It is deployed in over 200 hospitals and 200 schools, globally. Among its distinct clientele, the Philippines Parliament has installed Aurabeat’s air purifiers.

Besides creating a distribution network pan-India, the company has partnered with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The company is launching products in the price range of Rs 17,000 to Rs 74,000 with different capacities in three variants. The company is aiming to sell 1,00,000 units in India in the next 12 months.

Phil Yuen said, “Currently we have a capacity of making 1,00,000 units in Hong Kong and are catering to global markets from this unit. We are currently marketing the product in over 40 countries and find India as a key market.”

The product is certified by USFDA, ATCC (American Type Culture Collection), SGS (General Society of Surveillance, Geneva), FC, CE, ISO, UKRI, Medical Research Council. Unlike other conventional purifiers that only trap contaminants in the air, Aurabeat Air Purifiers trap and destroy 99.9 per cent of bacteria, viruses, and Covid-19 in under 15 minutes.