Telangana: One killed in road accident at Alair

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: One person died and another injured in a road accident at Alair on Hyderabad -Warangal highway on Saturday.

The road accident took place at 10 am when a TSRCT bus and a lorry, which were coming in opposite directions, collided with each other at Alair.

A person, who was reportedly from Vadlagonda village and traveling in the bus, died on the spot and another person injured.

More details about the victim yet to know.