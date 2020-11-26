Telangana only State to offer quality power: KTR

Modi government has not allocated a single penny to Hyderabad for executing development works, said TRS working president

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said Telangana is the only State which is offering quality power supply to the domestic, farming and industrial sectors.

BJP leaders should seek votes explaining their contributions to Hyderabad’s development. In the last six years, the Modi government has not allocated a single penny to Hyderabad for executing development works, he said.

For a mere municipal corporation election, all the BJP stalwarts were descending on Hyderabad, he said adding that all the political tourists from Delhi were welcome to Hyderabad to relish the popular Hyderabadi Biryani.

“But do not come with empty hands. Get us the Rs 1350 crore flood relief sought by Telangana government,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s poll promises of crediting Rs 15 lakh into each Jan Dhan account, Rao said the saffron party was good at making false promises and assurances. “BJP leaders cannot speak about development or growth plans, all they can do is to incite communal hatred. Do not fall into their trap,” said Rao, while addressing a road show at Mylardevpally in Rajendranagar.

Responding to the people’s requests, the TRS working president assured that a Rs 20 crore sports complex would be opened shortly. Similarly, the Panchavati Park in Durga Nagar would also be opened for people, he said. Impressed with the TRS policies, local Congress leader Arun along with 200 other Congress activists joined the TRS in the presence of Rao.

