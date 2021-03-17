Telangana origin staff to return soon from AP

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar wrote to his AP counterpart Adithya Nath Das, seeking early repatriation of Telangana employees from that State.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has expedited the process of bringing employees hailing from the State and working in Andhra Pradesh, back home.

Sources said Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar wrote to his AP counterpart Adithya Nath Das, seeking early repatriation of Telangana employees from that State. Das is reported to have responded positively to Somesh Kumar’s request.

In an earlier letter to L Premchandra Reddy, Principal Secretary to Government (General Administration (SR) Department), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao said the State government has decided to bring back class III and IV employees who were allotted to AP against their options during their final allocation of State cadre employees by the Kamalanathan Committee.

A list of 698 employees was also enclosed with the letter. Rao requested that the employees be relieved. The government’s initiative will bring much-needed relief to 700 class III and IV employees. Drivers, record assistants, lift operators and cashiers under class III and attenders, jamedhar and messengers under class IV are working in Andhra. Plans have also been drawn up to bring employees back from Telangana working in AP after getting job on compassionate grounds.