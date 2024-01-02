Telangana: Over 20 lakh Praja Palana applications filed on Tuesday

Among these, 17,39,146 were filed under Abhaya Hastham schemes and the rest were pertaining to others

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:39 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: On the fourth day of Praja Palana programme on Tuesday, 20,39,927 applications were filed across the State. Among these, 17,39,146 were filed under Abhaya Hastham schemes and the rest were pertaining to others.

The cumulative total applications filed in the four days is 61,16,167. On Tuesday, Praja Palana programme was conducted in 1866 municipal wards and 3779 gram panchayat, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said in a press release.