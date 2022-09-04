Telangana: Over 6,600 benefited under Jyothiba Phule Overseas scheme

Hyderabad: Ever since the State Government launched the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Overseas Vidya Nidhi for BC and EBC students in 2016, over 6,600 students have made good use of the financial assistance to pursue higher education in overseas.

No other State in the country extends scholarships on such a large scale to students hailing from BC community.

Since the inception of the scheme, the State Government has extended over Rs.330 crores financial assistance to students in pursuing higher education in different universities of their choice overseas.

The State Government extends maximum Rs.20 lakh assistance to each student under the scheme. The Jyothiba Phule scheme has come as a blessing in disguise for students from the BC and EBC communities.

Every year, nearly 300 students are being extended financial assistance under the scheme. This assistance is extended for 150 students during the January season and for another 150 students during August season.

Significantly, assistance is reserved for 15 students hailing from Economically Backward community every season. The scheme facilitates students from weaker sections to access to higher education, especially masters or PG, research courses in engineering, medicine, pharmacy, management, computer science and others.

Under the scheme, students can opt for different universities in United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France and South Korea.

Since 2016-17 to till date in 2022-23, 2,894 students have availed admissions at different universities in United States, 1,598 in Australia, 927 in Canada, 45 in France, 306 in Germany, nine in New Zealand, 17 in Singapore, three in South Korea and 842 in United Kingdom.

Students desiring to avail assistance under the scheme can apply from September 1 to 30.

GUIDELINES

– Income Criteria: Family Income should be less than Rs.5 lakhs per annum from all sources.

– Admissions permitted in countries : USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France and South Korea.

– Scholarship Grant: Up to Rs 20 lakhs or as per admission letter whichever is less. One way Economy class ticket and Visa charges.

– Only one child from a family is eligible.

– 60 percent in graduation and eligible score in GRE or GMAT and English Proficiency Test

-Students with COE or I20 and VISA only can apply under the Scheme.