Telangana: Paddy farmers advised to opt for short duration varieties

Niranjan Reddy on Saturday appealed to Vanakalam (kharif) farmers to opt for short duration paddy varieties

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Saturday appealed to Vanakalam (kharif) farmers to opt for short duration paddy varieties in view of the delayed monsoon.

He had a review at his Secretariat chambers with senior officials of the department on the impact of the deficit rainfall received so far this month on the crop prospects, the status of seed and fertilizer supplies and agriculture extension activity. He directed officials to extend all possible support to paddy farmers and oil palm cultivators.

He said paddy farmers could be assured of a good harvest by going for varieties such as Coonaram 1638, Coonaram Sannalu, Bathukamma, Warangal 962, RNR 21278, RNR 29325, Jagityala 1798, Telangana Sona, MTU 1010, Jagityala 24423, IR 64 and HMT Sona. Making it clear to farmers that adequate seed stocks were made available, he sounded a warning to distributors against trying to create artificial scarcity of seeds.

He wanted oil palm to be raised in 2 lakh acres this year. Farmers have already started oil palm cultivation in 60,000 acres. Quoting the Meteorological Department, he said normal rains were predicted for the next three days of this month. Good rains were expected from the second week of July to the end of August. He directed officials to pay special attention to the supply of fertilizers in all districts.

The Minister also expressed hope that adequate stocks of fertilizers were maintained at every primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS). Markfed should ensure that adequate stocks were maintained to meet the needs of the farmers, he said.

The Minister also wanted the agriculture department officials to sensitize and education the farmers through Rythu Vedikas on the steps to be taken at every stage of farming in view of the delayed monsoons.

A video prepared by the Agriculture Department of Agriculture for educating the farmers was released at the review meeting. He advised farmers to go for sowing cotton seeds only by ascertaining that adequate moisture levels maintained.

Farmers should also be educated on the need for advancing the Rabi crops season to avoid crop due to untimely rains, he said.

Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao, Special Commissioner Hanmanthu Kondiba, Hyderabad Meteorological Department Director Dr. Nagaratna, Irrigation Department SE Srinivas, Seeds Development Corporation Managing Director K Keshavulu, Additional Director Vijay Kumar, Horticulture Department JD Sarojini were present.