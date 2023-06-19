CM KCR plans big for Telangana’s food processing sector

CM KCR said food processing industries to converts paddy into various products would be set up across the State

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:39 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said food processing industries to converts paddy into various products would be set up across the State.

Telangana’s farmers, who had already reached the number one position in the country in paddy production, would be able to sell their products in the global market and earn more profits through the food processing industries, he said.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of Japan’s Satake Corporation at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister also announced establishment of rice mills under the supervision of the State Civil Supplies Corporation. The Corporation will also undertake the responsibility of expanding the global market for processed food products from Telangana.

Stating that the Civil Supplies Department would undertake the task of converting farmers into businessmen, he said rice bran oil production mills would be established and linked to rice mills. More warehouses be constructed as well.

The foundation stone for this massive endeavour, expected to cost over Rs.2000 crore, would be laid soon, he added.