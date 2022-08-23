Telangana para shooter Sandesh clinches team silver in World Shooting

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:53 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: Competing in his maiden international tournament after returning to sport from a 16-year break, 32-year-old Hyderabad para shooter K Sandesh Reddy won a team silver in the 10m air pistol event at the Changwon 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup held in South Korea on Tuesday.

He team up with Singraj and Deepender Singh to emerge second best. Sandesh, who quit shooting 16 years ago owing to lack of support for para shooting, made a comeback in June 2020. He then worked hard and proved his mettle in the 2022 nationals winning two silver medals. His performance at the nationals earned him a spot in the Indian team for this World Cup.

“Sandesh, after returning to shooting during the pandemic in June 2020, started from scratch. He wanted to compete in 2021 nationals. But his mentor Gagan (Narang) of Gun For Glory Academy, wanted him to train for another year before making a comeback. That worked well for him as he returned to nationals with a bang. He is now ranked India No.5 in 10m air pistol para shooting,” said his father and coach K Niranjan Reddy.

Sandesh, who works as a software developer, began his second innings with the impressive show and his father is confident of Sandesh achieving more laurels for the country.