Telangana: Pay Revision Committee appointed; 5% interim relief announced by CM KCR

The primary objective of the committee is to recommend revised pay scales for State government employees

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:02 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday gave his nod for appointment of the new Pay Revision Committee (PRC). The Committee will be chaired by retired IAS officer N Sivashankar, with another retired IAS officer B Ramaiah as a member. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders in this regard.

The State government also announced a five per cent interim relief (IR) to the government employees and also pensioners, while the PRC formulates its recommendations.

The primary objective of the committee is to recommend revised pay scales for State government employees and pensioners. It has been instructed to submit its recommendations to the government within six months. The Finance department has been directed to allocate necessary funds and staff to ensure the smooth functioning of the PRC.

The PRC will frame the recommendations after considering the current pay scales of Telangana employees vis-a-vis pay scales of other State government employees and Government of India. The Commission will also consider State Revenue growth, State government commitments for ongoing and future investments, development programmes and welfare schemes etc, among others.

The orders were issued in tune with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s assurance to the government employees and pensioners during a short discussion in the Assembly in August this year. He said the State government was committed to sharing the fruits of the State economic development among all sections including the employees. He assured an “unbelieveable” hike under the next PRC. The BRS government enhanced employees’ salaries by 70 per cent in the last nine years.

