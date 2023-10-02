CM KCR is ready to build another 1 lakh 2BHK houses for poor: Talasani

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will build an additional one lakh 2-BHK houses in and around Hyderabad to provide houses to every homeless in Hyderabad, said Talasani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Beneficiaries of 2-BHK houses showing the documents at Kolluru in Sangareddy district on Monday.

Sangareddy: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will build an additional one lakh 2-BHK houses in and around Hyderabad to provide houses to every homeless in the city.

Addressing the 2-BHK houses beneficiaries at Kolluru 2-BHK Colony located in Sangareddy district on Monday, the Minister has said that the government had built one lakh houses so far by spending Rs 9,600 crore to provide houses to the poor. Stating that another 30,000 houses were under construction, Yadav has said that the government is ready to build another one lakh houses in the coming years.

Appealing to the citizens to support the government that was providing the best houses, the Minister has said that he is ready to tender his resignation as a Minister if Congress or BJP proves that they were providing such quality houses to the poor in any part of the nation. 6,067 beneficiaries from across Hyderabad were presented with 2-BHK houses on Monday. MLAs Danam Nagendar, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Sangareddy Collector M Hanumanth Rao and others were present.

Also Read KTR to tour Nirmal on October 4, to inaugurate multiple developmental projects