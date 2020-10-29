Telangana PCI, GSDP growth higher than national average: Minister

Speaking after launching a high level bridge constructed across Krishna river at Mattampally at a cost of Rs 50 crore, Prashant Reddy said the per capita income of Telangana State was now Rs 2.28 lakh against the national average of Rs 1.6 lakh.

By | Published: 12:29 am

Suryapet: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Wednesday said Telangana State has topped the country in per capita income growth besides scoring a growth more than national average in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Speaking after launching a high level bridge constructed across Krishna river at Mattampally at a cost of Rs 50 crore, Prashant Reddy said the per capita income of Telangana State was now Rs 2.28 lakh against the national average of Rs 1.6 lakh. “It was Rs 1.12 lakh before the formation of the State and has since almost doubled due to the initiatives taken up by the State government. In our State, farmers get 24 hours uninterrupted electricity supply for their agricultural pump sets. Telangana State is also on top in consumption of electricity in the country,” he said.

Stating that Telangana was witnessing comprehensive development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said poor families and farmers were leading dignified and respectful lives in the State due to the welfare schemes taken up by the Chief Minister. “It is a matter of pride for our State,” he added.

He said it would not be an exaggeration to say that every house in the State was benefitting from at least one welfare scheme or the other. The Chief Minister has been working with dedication and commitment for the welfare of the poor for the last six years, Prashant Reddy said.

The Minister said the high level bridge, which connects Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, would be named ‘Sri Lakshminarsimha Varadhi.’

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said bridge will improve road connectivity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “The State government was committed to providing irrigation facility, investment support and marketing facility to farmers. Irrigation facility is being provided to the ayacut farmers for two crops for the past three years, and it is now encouraging farmers to take up cultivation of commercial crops,” he added.

Coming down heavily on BJP leaders, Jagadish Reddy said the Dubbak incident was pre-planned by the BJP leaders to get publicity in the media and was an attempt to tarnish the image of the State government.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy and others also participated in the programme.