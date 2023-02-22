Telangana: Pedestrian dies in road accident at Ibrahimpatnam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:44 AM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: A pedestrian died in a road accident at Ibrahimpatnam on city outskirts on Tuesday night.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was crossing the road when a bike rider Nava Chandu (25) rammed into him.

The victim sustained injuries and died on the spot. The incident happened near Seetharampet village.

The biker also sustained injuries and is shifted to hospital. A case is registered and investigation going on.