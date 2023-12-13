Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
Telangana Pensions Not Paid Yet In 14 Districts

Telangana: Pensions not paid yet in 14 districts

The Telangana Government pensioners Joint Action Committee on Wednesday voiced its concern over the delay in disbursal of pensions in as many as 14 districts in the State.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 02:04 PM, Wed - 13 December 23
The JAC Chairman K Lakshmaiah, Vice chairmn S Gnanewar and Secretary General T Subhakar Rao in a joint press release appealed to the Minister for Finance Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to pay attention to the issue and ensure the pensions due to the beneficiaries were released immediately.

They pointed out that the Congress Party had promised in its manifesto that the pensions would be released by the first of every month. But the pensions were not remitted into the accounts of the beneficiaries till December 12 in the districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Medak , Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Kumram Bheem Asifabad, they said.

