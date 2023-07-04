Telangana: Pingle govt college student secures admission in IIT-Guwahati

Tejaswi will be joining in Development Studies at IIT Guwahati, despite receiving offers for both Master of Arts (MA) in Development Studies and MA in Liberal Arts

10:52 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Pingle college staff felicitating Tejaswi for securing seat in IIT, Guwahati.

Hanamkonda: Voruganti Tejaswi, a student of Pingle Government College for Women, Waddepally (Autonomous), has secured admission in two subjects at the IIT Guwahati, said Principal Dr Chandramouli. In recognition of her achievement, the college principal and faculty felicitated her during a ceremony here on Tuesday.

Tejaswi, currently in the third year of their BA programme at Pingle Government Degree College, will be joining in Development Studies at IIT Guwahati, despite receiving offers for both Master of Arts (MA) in Development Studies and MA in Liberal Arts. She has joined a long list of students of the Government Women’s Degree College, who secured admissions to renowned institutions like Central University and IITs over the past two years. Controller of Examinations Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, Vice Principal Dr Suhasini and others were present.

