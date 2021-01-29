Telangana plans to export vegetables from RGIA

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy directed officials to convene a meeting with the GMR authorities at the earliest to discuss the modalities.

Hyderabad: The State government is initiating measures to export vegetables from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad with an intention to promote vegetable cultivation in the State. To this effect, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy directed officials to convene a meeting with the GMR authorities at the earliest to discuss the modalities.

On the second day of his visit to Bengaluru on Friday, the Minister instructed officials to set up markets in different zones of Hyderabad for convenience of farmers and public. Accordingly, he suggested setting up markets under the umbrella of Farmer Cooperative Societies at Shamshabad, Vantimamidi and Ibrahimpatnam. “The practice of middlemen should be completely abolished and farmers should be able to directly deal with the consumers,” he said.

To strengthen the food processing sector in the State, Niranjan Reddy wanted the officials to set up an agri-food processing export unit on the Hyderabad-Kurnool national highway. He assured to extend all support on behalf of the State government in this regard. Impressed with the products of Mother Dairy and Safal units, he wanted the officials to take measures for establishing similar units in the State where farmers have direct access to the company managements to sell their produce.

Horticulture Director Venkatram Reddy, Konda Laxman Bapuji University Vice-Chancellor Niraja Prabhakar and Karnataka horticulture officials were present.

