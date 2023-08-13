Telangana: Police department wins IDOC cricket tournament

The final of the tournament was held in Pragati Stadium of Srirampur on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Mancherial: The police department emerged as a winner in the Integrated District Offices Complex cricket tournament held by the district authorities. The final of the tournament was held in Pragati Stadium of Srirampur on Sunday.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul, who was chief guest of the event, said that the tournament was meant for recreation of employees of the IDOC and the police department who often discharge stress-filled duties.

He congratulated the winning team and handed over trophies to the winner and runner-up. He said that participating in a sport helps officials stay physically and mentally fit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan and Naspur municipal chairperson Prabhakar were present.