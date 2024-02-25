Telangana: Police register case for ‘provocative’ messages on social media

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 08:14 PM

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Town-II police registered a case against Thandra Satish for sharing “provocative” messages on WhatsApp. Satish is a follower of erstwhile Karimnagar district Olympics Association president and BRS leader Nandelli Mahipal, who was arrested in connection with land dispute last Tuesday.

After the arrest of Mahipal, Satish shared a message on WhatsApp groups, saying that there was no need to worry about the arrest of Mahipal, who would be released from jail after 14 days in remand. He also said senior leaders had also operated from prison and said others like A Revanth Reddy, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu too had gone to jail. He also asked to maintain restraint.

On Thursday, Karimangar Town-II police registered the case against Satish under sections 153, 505(2), 506 for disturbing law and order through his “provocative” statements.

Inspector O Venkatesh, in a statement on Sunday, warned of serious action against those trying to disturb law and order, to hurt the feelings of others or to provoke others by posting messages on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or X.