Telangana police rescue woman and children sold in Maharashtra

Vemulawada: Police rescued a woman and her two children sold for Rs One lakh to a person in Maharashtra after arresting the man who ‘bought’ her to be his third wife. The arrest and rescue by Vemulawada police took place on Tuesday night.

The woman, a resident of Vemulawada quarrel led with her husband and left her home with her two children on March 4. She travelled to Kamareddy in an autorickshaw from where she reached Secunderabad railway station in a train.

After observing the woman for two days in the railway station, an aged woman promised her to provide a job and took her to Parbhani of Maharashtra. The aged woman allegedly sold her to a person named Mora for Rs 1 lakh.

Both the aged woman and Mora handed over the woman to Rajaram, a native of Nasik. The woman was forced to continue as third wife of Babu Laxman Jagapath, brother-in-law of Rajaram.

A native of Varithus, Nippad taluq, Nasik district, Laman Jagapath married A woman after his first wife died, but later divorced the second wife.

Though the victim tried to escape from the village, Laxman Jagapath threatened to kill her children and took away her phone.

On December 25, the woman managed to access the phone and called her husband. Deeply depressed over the ordeal of his wife, he immediately lodged a complaint with police on the same day.

After coming to know about the incident, Vemulawada police traced the location and rescued the woman and brought her back to Vemulawada on Tuesday night.

Speaking to Telangana Today, CI Venkatesh said based on the complaint by husband, they registered the case and began investigation. Location of the woman was traced with the help of mobile phone signals.

Laxman Japathi was arrested and produced in the court, he informed.

An orphan from Vemulawada, the lady married to a person of Sircilla five years ago. The couple has been staying in Vemulawada town during the last one year. He works in a cloth showroom.

