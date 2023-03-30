Balagam movie receives two international awards at LACA, Los Angeles

Director Venu Yaldandi and DOP Acharya Venu are the award winners at the LACA, Los Angeles Cinematography Awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Balagam is one of the biggest small-budget hits in Tollywood. It is once again proved that content is king at the box office. It is so happy for the Telugu audience, along with the Telugu film fraternity, to see emotionally connected content from Venu Yeldandi (Jabardasth Venu) in the form of Balagam. After running successfully in theatres, Balagam is now winning hearts on Amazon Prime Video as well. Now, Balagam joins another list of achievements.

Balagam wins two international awards today. Balagam has won the best feature film and the best cinematography award at the LACA, Los Angeles Cinematography Awards. Director Venu Yaldandi and DOP Acharya Venu are the award winners. This is a huge achievement and also a proud moment for the entire team of Balagam.

Balagam has now become the torchbearer for small budget movies from industry, especially from the Telangana region. Making the film in Siricilla, Telangana, reaching global platforms, and winning awards was a journey of genuineness and honesty in the writing and making of the film. Venu Yeldandni deserves all this applause and accolades.

Balagam is a story of human emotions that revolve around the death of an old man. Venu Yeldandni beautifully wrote and pictured the emotions between his characters. Dil Raju, the presenter of the film, equally deserves all the appreciation for bringing Balagam to the Telugu audience. Hope these award wins will boost Venu Yeldandi’s confidence and he will give us some of the best regional content in the future.

Balagam shines on the global stage! 🤩❤️ Congratulations to our director @VenuYeldandi9 and our cinematographer @dopvenu for winning the prestigious Los Angeles Cinematography Awards. 👏🏻👏🏻 Running successfully in theatres near you🙌@priyadarshi_i @kavyakalyanram pic.twitter.com/gCEhvEXLYR — Dil Raju Productions (@DilRajuProdctns) March 30, 2023

