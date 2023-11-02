Telangana polls 2023: After opting out of elections, Babu Mohan finds himself on BJP candidate list

Babu Mohan had issued a video statement saying that he was opting out of the elections soon after the BJP released its first list of candidates without his name

Sangareddy: The BJP candidate list, which has actor-turned-politician P Babu Mohan as the candidate from Andole constituency, has surprised many, since Babu Mohan had issued a video statement saying that he was opting out of the elections soon after the BJP released its first list of candidates without his name.

However, his name now figures in the second list. Babu Mohan has contested the last six elections from the constituency. While he won the 1998 by-election and the 1999 general election on a TDP ticket, he lost in 2004 and 2009. Babu Mohan then joined BRS and won in 2014. He later joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 elections as he was denied a ticket. This will be the second time he will be contesting on a BJP ticket.

Interestingly, the BJP has decided to field Ramachandra Raja Narasimha from Zaheerabad. Ramachandra is the younger brother of senior Congress leader Damodara Raja Narasimha, who will be in the fray from Andole constituency on a Congress ticket. The BJP denied the Zaheerabad seat to Delhi Vasanth, who joined the BJP a month ago after failing to secure a BRS ticket.

Keeping the announcement of candidates for Sangareddy and Siddipet pending, the BJP has announced candidates for Narayankhed and Medak assembly constituencies. While it will field senior journalist J Sangappa from Narayankhed, Panja Vijaya Kumar is the candidate from Medak. The BJP had already announced candidates for the constituencies of Gajwel (Etala Rajendar), Dubbak (M Raghunandan Rao), Patancheru (Nandishwar Goud) and Narsapur (Murali Yadav).

